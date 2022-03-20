‘Lock Upp’: Kangana Ranaut asks Poonam Pandey to teach art of seduction, says ‘humko bhi training do’

Inmate Poonam Pandey was seen playing the role of a'seductress' in a recent challenge on the reality show ‘Lock Upp'. However, even the host, Kangana Ranaut, was blown away by her performance. Kangana commented about Poonam's performance during the task in the most recent episode and praised her 'art of seduction.'

"Aapka jo act tha, jo role play kiya, wo sach mein bahut hot tha (Your act, the role play, it was really very hot)," the Manikarnika actress said of Poonam's performance. Kangana also agreed with Poonam that seduction is an art, and she highlighted how ladies learned it in ancient times. Kangana further suggested that Poonam should establish a school to teach others about seduction. "Aapko ek school chalana chahiye, hum log bhi usme admission le lenge, humko bhi training do," she said.

During the group discussion on mental health awareness, Pandey shares that she was mentally abused, tortured in her marriage.

The actress adds that she loves to have a sound sleep, to have tasty food, and this was missing in her marriage. Poonam even says that she was beaten like a dog, locked in their bedroom, wasn't allowed to use a phone, and had lived 4 years of miserable life. Then, Poonam reveals that all these hardships affected her mentality, she suffered depression, and she tried to kill herself. The actress concludes by saying that after breaking her marriage, she lives her life with freedom, and single life is much better than being trapped in an abusive relationship.

Previously on the show, while talking to fellow contestants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam shares that she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him. She further adds that she had four floors in her big house, but Sam would not allow her to stay in another room and would force her to remain in the same room as him.