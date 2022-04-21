Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra states he can't steep low for a show, says 'kya bhasad machi hai'

Kaaranvir Bohra

Television artist Kaaranvir Bohra had spoken about his stint with the reality show Lock Upp, and he said, "Kya bhasad machi hai." Kaaranvir was evicted twice from the show, and this was his 11th reality show. Although Kaaranvir got support from his fans, during his final days, Ali Mercchant, and Payal Rohatgi overtook him, and he was evicted on the basis of the audience's votes.

Soon after the eviction, Kaaranvir was spotted in a clean-shaven look. While posing for paps, he interacted with one of the media photographers, Kaaranvir was in delightful mode, and he joked with the paparazzo saying, "Season 2 mein tu jayega (You will go for season 2)." The photographer said that he played well, and asked him to share tips for survival in the game. Kaaranvir responded to him saying, "Tu jaisa hai, waise hi rehna (Just stay true to yourself). That's what the show is all about." He continued, "I love this show, it was great... but bhai (he joined his hands) apne se itna hi hoga... isse neeche nahi hoga. Kya bhasad machi hai (This is the best I could perform, I can't steep low. It is such a mess). Bohra even mentioned the ugly fights in the house and said, "Violence alag level ka hai (The violence is also at another level)."

During his stint with Lock Upp, at first, Karanvir Bohra has been evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s show after wildcards Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar eliminated him using their special powers. However, he got another chance, and the makers sent him again with Saisha Shinde.

Then, two days ago, Kaaranvir Bohra was eliminated from Lock Upp due to low votes from audiences. Ali Mercchant, Payal Rohatgi and Kaaranvir Bohra were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience's votes.