Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show yet again

After Zeeshan Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra got eliminated from Lock Upp for his violent behaviour.

Last night, Kaaranvir Bohra was eliminated from Lock Upp due to low votes from audiences. Ali Mercchant, Payal Rohatagi and Kaaranvir Bohra were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience's votes.

Last night, Kaaranvir also lost his cool on Zeeshan Khan, as the latter got into an ugly fight with him over their 'aam ki peti' task.

Here's the video

Zeeshan did physical violence with KVB and Azma during the task also tried to destroy property of the Jail later Queen gave him punishment of crouching and apologizing 50 times to Azma .#ZeeshanKhan #AzmaFallah#KaranvirBohra #LockUPPpic.twitter.com/TVYC82ZQhW — Lock UPP Updates (@LockUPPFeed) April 17, 2022

Apart from Kaaranvir, Zeeshan also got eliminated from the show, for his violent outburst on housemates. Jailor Karan Kundrra eliminated Zeeshan for his ugly, abusive fight with Azma Fallah. Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction.

READ: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan attacks Azma Fallah's personal life, says 'mehnat ka khata hoon loot ke nahin'

It all started with Zeeshan having a heated-up argument with Azma after she passed an inaccurate statement about Zeeshan's girlfriend. This made Zeeshan angry and he started to scream at Azma. The fight went to the next level when Zeeshan started to destroy Azma's bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan's bed and threw away his protein powder. This only angered him more and his ensuing behaviour was way beyond acceptable norms.

The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behaviour are for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being.

As far as nominations are concerned, the entire house is nominated for next week's eviction, except Prince Narula.