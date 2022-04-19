Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show yet again

Headlines

IndiGo pilot collapses at boarding gate, dies before departure of Pune-bound flight

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Meet MBA graduate who left his job after his father's death to build millet firm; now earns Rs 2 crore

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Explainer: What is the next step for Chandrayaan-3 mission?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sets this unique box office record that not even Pathaan, Dangal, Sultan, Sanju, PK could achieve

IndiGo pilot collapses at boarding gate, dies before departure of Pune-bound flight

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

10 Animals that eat their own babies

Teej 2023: Delicious recipes for diabetes- friendly sweets

10 best yoga asanas for acidity relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster: 'This threesome is...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s show yet again

After Zeeshan Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra got eliminated from Lock Upp for his violent behaviour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Last night, Kaaranvir Bohra was eliminated from Lock Upp due to low votes from audiences. Ali Mercchant, Payal Rohatagi and Kaaranvir Bohra were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience's votes. 

Last night, Kaaranvir also lost his cool on Zeeshan Khan, as the latter got into an ugly fight with him over their 'aam ki peti' task. 

Here's the video

Apart from Kaaranvir, Zeeshan also got eliminated from the show, for his violent outburst on housemates. Jailor Karan Kundrra eliminated Zeeshan for his ugly, abusive fight with Azma Fallah. Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction. 

READ: Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan attacks Azma Fallah's personal life, says 'mehnat ka khata hoon loot ke nahin'

It all started with Zeeshan having a heated-up argument with Azma after she passed an inaccurate statement about Zeeshan's girlfriend. This made Zeeshan angry and he started to scream at Azma. The fight went to the next level when Zeeshan started to destroy Azma's bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan's bed and threw away his protein powder. This only angered him more and his ensuing behaviour was way beyond acceptable norms. 

The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behaviour are for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being. 

As far as nominations are concerned, the entire house is nominated for next week's eviction, except Prince Narula. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sikh billionaire who owns 15 Rolls-Royces to match colours of his turbans

Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive with cake and balloons to wish father Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

Meet the woman whose advice ensured that her husband earns Rs 5 crore per day, her husband is…

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

World's highest paid actress earned Rs 400 crore for her last film; it's not Scarlett, Angelina, Gal Gadot

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE