Lock Upp: Host Kangana Ranaut reveals she was sexually harassed at the age of 6

Lock Upp has witnessed another shocking, surprising, unexpected revelation moment in the show. Such unpredictable moments and unexpected, dark revelations are the major reason behind the success of the show. In the Judgement Day special, Munawar Faruqui and host Kangana Ranaut shared something that will shun you.

Before going ahead, let's talk about the elimination of the week. Kangana Ranaut chose Ali Mercchant over Poonam Pandey and locked him out.

Now, let's get back to the most shocking moment of the game. Munawar Faruqui shared his secret of being sexually assaulted to save Saisha Shinde. Munawar said that he was sexually abused by 2 of his family relative. He added that he was assaulted by them for 5 years. It all started when he was 6-year-old, and it continued till he turned 11. The comedian even added that he was too young to understand it. He further stated that one day his relative went extreme, and at that moment, they realise that they should stop it. Munawar even added that he never shared it with his family, as he had to face them every day, and he thought that no one will understand him.

Kangana heard him, she added that every year children face sexual harassment, and we never really get a public platform to highlight or discuss it. Then, Kangana revealed that even she was sexually abused by someone. Ranaut said, "Everyone gets touched inappropriately during their childhood. This is something that even I have witnessed. I was too young, and there was a guy in our hometown, who was a little older than me. So, he used to touch me inappropriately... but I didn't understand his intention at that time."

Watch Kangana's revealing her secret

Ranaut further explained, "That guy was exploring his sexuality, so he used to call us, asked us to strip down our clothes, and he used to check us.... we were around 6-year-old." While applauding Munawar, Kangana asserted that the issue has become a stigma in our society, and they are using this platform as a medium to create awareness about this heinous crime. The host thanked Munawar as he chose this platform to raise the cause, and even she got a chance to share an unknown side of her life.