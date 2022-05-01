Lock Upp: Host Kangana Ranaut defends Poonam Pandey's 'strip for votes' strategy

Poonam Pandey-Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp witnessed the last Judgement Day of the game where Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora have become the bottom two contestants in the game. This means that both girls will not get a chance to save themselves by sharing their secrets. Anjali and Poonam were selected by the unanimous votes of media personalities.

The jury of media reporters that was present at the beginning of the show, was called again to scrutinise contestants and give them a reality check. One of the reporters asked Poonam about her gameplay, and she further criticised Pandey's tactics of 'stripping for votes.' Host Kangana Ranaut stepped in, and she defended Poonam by saying that Poonam is an erotica actress, and if she's playing her game in that way, then we shouldn't shame her for it. Ranaut clarified that stripping for votes is Poonam's strategy, and it's fair enough.

READ: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey vows to go topless again for votes, says 'is baar bra...'

Last week, Poonam made another bold statement and again promised viewers that she would go topless if they vote for her. Fearing that she could get evicted out of Lock Upp this weekend, Poonam Pandey turned to the camera and made a shocking statement. "Agar aap merko bhar bhar ke votes dete hain, is baar t-shirt utarungi, shayad bra bhi nahi rahegi (If you people vote for me excessively, I will remove my t-shirt and this time, maybe I won't even wear a bra)".

This all started at the start of April. Poonam promised her followers that if they save her from eviction, she will remove her T-shirt live on camera. "Hello, joh bhi sun raha hai, iss charge sheet se mujhe bacha lo, I swear to God tum logon ko itna mast surprise, on-camera live doongi from Poonam Pandey and in Poonam Pandey style. You all save me by giving votes and then wait to see what all happens in this jail.” Poonam was saved that weekend, and she fulfiled the promise by striping for viewers. However, she didn't go completely nude as she was wearing her innerwear.