Lock Upp: Here's why Chetan Hansraj got eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's show

Television's well-known baddie Chetan Hansraj tried to act tough on Lock Upp, but the 'atyarchar' done by him, affected his gameplay badly, and Kangana Ranaut eliminates him over his foul behaviour. Chetan made his dhamkedaar entry last Sunday, and it was hard to believe that within a week, he will get eliminated. However, in these six days, Hansraj broke multiple rules. He created unnecessary ruckus, misbehaved with the visiting physician, and demanded too many things at a time.

Well, the final nail in the coffin was when Chetan tampered with the rules board and changed the spelling of 'jailor' to 'tailor.' Chetan assumed that the guards standing in the jail are jailors, but little did he know that Karan Kundrra was the jailor of the house. In today's episode, Karan enters and he expresses his feeling over Hansraj's crude behaviour. Kundrra also adds, that if someone else would have done a similar thing, he would be really furious on the guy, and he would have reacted in an other way. As Chetan is a senior to Kundrra, he politely asks Hansraj to leave the jail.

Last night, comedian Munawar Faruqui breaks down in Lock Upp as he misses his family. This 'atyachari khel' has not been an easy task for the contestants, and every player has reached a saturation point. Well, Munawar is considered to be the strongest, wittiest, and smartest player in the house. But, even he breaks down and wishes to leave the show. As Munawar starts crying, jailor Karan Kundrra reaches to him, hugs him and says that when he laughs, the country laughs with him. So when he's crying the nation will get emotional with him. As far as nominations are concerned, Ali Merchant, Anjali Arora, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.