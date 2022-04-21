Lock Upp: Finalist Shivam Sharma saves Payal Rohatgi from elimination, Saisha Shinde gets furious

Lock Upp

Lock Upp took another interesting turn, as the show's first finalist Shivam Sharma saved Payal Rohatgi from this week's eviction. After winning the ticket to finale, Shivam received the grand finale's invite signed by host Kangana Ranaut. Then, the guards announced that Shivam is also bestowed with the power to save anyone contestant from the elimination. Guards further disclosed that Munawar Faruqui can't be saved as he has damaged the jail's property.

Shivam Sharma had to choose between Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Ali Mercchant, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and he saved Payal from this week's elimination. Rohatgi instantly broke down after hearing her name. Shivam said that Payal has contributed to the show from the first day itself. He further added that Rohatgi is one of the strongest pillars of the show.

After all this, Saisha Shinde got furious over Shivam's selection. Shinde lashed out at his choice and said that she is happy to leave the show, but she can't endure Payal getting praised for her 'ugly contribution' in the house. Shinde mocked the show's format saying that 'if playing dirty games is called b****s, then she doesn't want to be in the show.' Poonam Pandey and Prince Narula consoled Saisha and asked her to play the game on her terms. Prince told Saisha that she has to stay strong, and she has got a chance to represent her community. Prince advised her to stay strong and push it till the finale.

Last night, Jailor Karan Kundrra conducted an arena task for ticket to finale. Two teams were divided in which, Anjali had Poonam, Munawar, and Ali in her team, and Shivam had Payal, Azma, and Saisha in his team as soldiers. The game had four rounds, and the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani. If Raja or Ranji falls, the round will get over. In the first round, Anjali lost, and Saisha quit the round because of her injury. In the second round, Payal and Prince played from Shivam’s side, and Munawar and Ali played from Anjali’s side. In the second round, Anjali fell, and Shivam won. For the third round, King, Queen, and one Soldier each. Shivam and Payal played against Anjali and Ali. Shivam single-handedly threw both Anjali and Ali out and won the third round and became the first finalist to enter the finale.