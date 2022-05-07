Lock Upp Finale: Winner to take home THIS whopping amount?

File Photo

The winner of the first season of Lock Upp will be announced in a few hours. The reality show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is available on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. Following the prisoner format, the show put competitors to the test in a jail setting, where they competed for even the most basic necessities. Ekta Kapoor produced the 70-day series, which will air its big finale on Saturday i.e. today.

IndianExpress.com reports that while the prize money has yet to be revealed by the producers, insiders say it might range from Rs 5 to Rs 25 lakh. The winner may also get other sponsored prizes in addition to the trophy.

We've seen the 'kaidis' in their jail uniform all along, but now they're ready to show off their stylish avatars in the finale. They will not only be dressed to nines for the day, but they may also perform dance numbers during the finale. Kangana Ranaut, the host, and Karan Kundrra, the jailor, will both perform. For the finale, the team will be joined by a number of special guests.

Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, and Chetan Hansraj were among the contenders who were eliminated throughout the season.



On Wednesday, May 4, Alt Balaji took to its social media handles and released a new promo showing Tejasswi as 'badass warden'. The short clip was captioned as, "Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden. Don't miss the action jab #LockUpp mein enter karengi @tejasswiprakash. Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 pm, #Tejran fam!".

The promo also revealed that the Naagin 6 actress will have some special power and will unleash her 'zehreela vaar' on either of the five non-finalists left inside the show namely Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui and Saisha Shinde. The rest two contestants Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula have already become the finalists.