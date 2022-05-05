Lock Upp Finale: Tejasswi Prakash to join jailor Karan Kundrra as 'badass warden'

Alt Balaji/Instagram

The first season of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is ready to host its Grand Finale on Saturday, May 7. Before the season concludes, makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to their screens with exciting twists and turns.

In one such major twist, Karan Kundrra will be joined by his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash for the special episode. The audience can watch the live stream on the evening of Thursday, March 5 and the complete episode will be available to watch on the night of Friday, March 6.

On Wednesday, May 4, Alt Balaji took to its social media handles and released a new promo showing Tejasswi as 'badass warden'. The short clip was captioned as, "Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden. Don't miss the action jab #LockUpp mein enter karengi @tejasswiprakash. Stay tuned to the live tomorrow evening and Friday episode at 10:30 pm, #Tejran fam!".

The promo also revealed that the Naagin 6 actress will have some special power and will unleash her 'zehreela vaar' on either of the five non-finalists left inside the show namely Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui and Saisha Shinde. The rest two contestants Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula have already become the finalists.

For the unversed, #Tejran had started trending on social media when Karan and Tejasswi's relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 15. The hashtag often breaks the internet when the fans of the couple shower their love, blessings and affection on them.



On Tuesday, Karan had teased Tejasswi's entry into the show when he tweeted, "Dear @ALTBalaji & @MXPlayer, As much as the excitement for the #LockUpp Finale hypes me, I do feel under pressure sometimes. Maybe a partner can help? Yours faithful, The Jailer".