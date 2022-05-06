Lock Upp finale: Saisha Shinde evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

Saisha Shinde

Just a day before the grand finale of Lock Upp, Saisha Shinde got evicted from the show. Jailor Karan Kundrra entered the house to interact with housemates. He mentioned how good their game was, and showed them a showreel of their journey in the house. He also mentioned the milestone of Lock Upp crossing 500 million views in just 2 months. After discussing a rollercoaster of emotions, Karan had another surprise for the Kaidis. He welcomed Kangana Ranaut's warden - Tejasswi Prakash. On her arrival, Karan said, "How beautiful is she looking" to which she replied, "You guys have a sweet Jailor!"

Eventually, Karan and Tejasswi have a dinner with all the Kaidis, the dinner wasn't anything normal they brought Italian food for them. While the dinner Prince talks about how Karan has helped him in his career. Karan also reminisced his memories with Tejasswi of Bigg Boss. How he gave his first gift to Tejasswi which was Ekta Kapoor's evil eye pendant, the same thing that the top 6 contestants are wearing.

READ: Exclusive: Saisha Shinde regrets misbehaving with Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp, says 'she's the owner'

After all this fun, Tejasswi said she has a special power 'queen card' to eliminate someone from the house. Tejasswi announced Saisha's names on the basis of fewer votes. Shinde was emotional, but she said "I am glad... I got a chance to be a part of this show, this show means everything to me! I love it!" Karan also appreciates her game "What you done and what message you have given to your community is commendable to keep up this spirit we love you a lot!"

This is the second time Saisha got evicted from the show. In the first instance, Shinde and Ranaut had an ugly argument, due to which the latter asked her to 'get out' from the show. After coming out, Saisha publically apologised to Kangana, and she even expressed her feelings over her misconduct to DNA. Saisha said, "I definitely regret that I make Kanagana angry, I want to apologise to Kangana, she deserves the respect, and no one can't talk to her like that." Shinde further explained, "I agree with what Kangana said on the show, this is her jail, she's the owner, and by that logic, we are the employees. In professional terms, no one can't disrespect their employer in such a manner."

Lock Upp's grand finale will happen tomorrow, on Saturday, May 7.