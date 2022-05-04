Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula becomes the second finalist, confirms Pratik Sehajpal

Credit: Prince Narula/Instagram

Lock Upp contestants are trying their best to become finalists. In the latest Eid special episode, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal entered the Kangana Ranaut’s show and interacted with inmates. He also announced that Prince Narula is the second finalist. He had to decide between Azma Fallah and Prince.

Pratik created a major suspense and said whoever he will give the pendant to is the second finalist. Firstly he called Azma and everyone thought she was the second finalist but he asked her to give it to Prince: "Go give it to prince". Post his announcement, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui jumped in joy.

Lastly, Pratik questioned: "Who should remain in the house and who should be locked out?", to which Shivam Sharma replied: "Payal" and Munawar replied: "Azma."

Payal created a ruckus as Pratik left the house, questioning why Shivam chose her name, and Azma cross-questioned Munawar, he replied: "I like you but I thought you might get eliminated." For the unversed, Lock Upp will conclude with a blockbuster finale on Saturday, May 7.

Before the finale, the show has lots of surprises in store for the audience as a special episode is planned for the night of Thursday, May 5, when the jailor Karan Kundrra will be joined by a celebrity warden.

Taking to its social media handles, Alt Balaji shared a promo for the special episode in which a female warden is seen entering the jail. The video introduced the warden as 'India ki chaheti star' and also revealed that she will have a special power that can change the entire game.

The 30-second clip was captioned as "Jab Jailer ko milega warden ka saath, toh double hoga finale week ka atyaachaar! But, can you guess who is the #LockUppWarden?". As soon as it came out, netizens started making assumptions as to whether the Lock Upp warden would be Tejasswi Prakash or Shehnaaz Gill. (With inputs from IANS)