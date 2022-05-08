Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui shares excitement after winning Kangana Ranaut's show

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra and Ekta Kapoor's captive reality show Lock Upp in the Badass Finale streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player on Saturday, May 7 night. He defeated the other four finalists Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma to emerge as the champion.

In the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Munawar cannot seem to control his excitement as he is seen happily posing for the cameras along with the Lock Upp trophy after winning the show. Along with winning the trophy, the stand-up comic also took home the cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully sponsored trip to Italy.

After his victory, in his interview with ETimes TV, Munawar talked about his feelings after winning Lock Upp and said, "Bahut achhi feeling hai. Bahut saara thank you kehna chahta hun like baant dun thank you poora din raat, bahut khushnasseebi waali feeling hai (It feels great. I want to say thank you to all and even distribute thank you for the whole day and night, it feels really luck to be here)."

Munawar received a humongous 18 lakh votes in the final week and thus, also expressed his gratitude towards his fans as he continued, "Mehnat toh sab log karte hain par shayan mujhe duaaein bhi sabki pahunchi aur aaj main aaj yahan hun (All people do hard work, but I even received the prayers of everyone and thus, I am here)."



READ | Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui wins Kangana Ranaut's show

In the final moments of the show, Kangana even made the announcement that after becoming the No. 1 OTT show of the country, Lock Upp will return with more seasons with even more controversial celebrities.