Lock Upp Finale: Jailor Karan Kundrra to be joined by Tejasswi Prakash as warden?

Alt Balaji-Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp will conclude with a blockbuster finale on Saturday, May 7. Before the finale, the show has lots of surprises in store for the audience as a special episode is planned for the night of Thursday, May 5, when the jailor Karan Kundrra will be joined by a celebrity warden.

Taking to its social media handles, Alt Balaji shared a promo for the special episode in which a female warden is seen entering the jail. The video introduced the warden as 'India ki chaheti star' and also revealed that she will have a special power that can change the entire game.

The 30-second clip was captioned as "Jab Jailer ko milega warden ka saath, toh double hoga finale week ka atyaachaar! But, can you guess who is the #LockUppWarden?". As soon as it came out, netizens have started making assumptions as to whether the Lock Upp warden would be Tejasswi Prakash or Shehnaaz Gill.

On the evening of Tuesday, May 3, Karan even took to his Twitter account and teased about the warden as he wrote, "Dear @ALTBalaji & @MXPlayer, As much as the excitement for the #LockUpp Finale hypes me, I do feel under pressure sometimes. Maybe a partner can help? Yours faithful, The Jailer".

Dear @ALTBalaji & @MXPlayer,



As much as the excitement for the #LockUpp Finale hypes me, I do feel under pressure sometimes. Maybe a partner can help?



Yours faithful,

The Jailer May 3, 2022

Karan has been hugely appreciated as the Lock Upp jailor since he has been motivating and guiding the contestants since the first day he entered the house. He has even thrashed the inmates for breaking the rules and has thus been a great mentor for the contestants.



READ | Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets evicted, says Munawar Faruqui should become winner

Meanwhile, seven contestants namely Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, and Anjali Arora are still fighting it out to become the winner of the first season of Lock Upp. Out of these, only Shivam has been declared as the first finalist till now.