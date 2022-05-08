Lock Upp Finale: Here's everything Munawar Faruqui took home after winning Kangana Ranaut's show

Photo credit:MX Player

Lock Upp witnessed 20 contestants go through a series of obstacles, twists, and turns until only six remained. We finally have the winner of the first season of Lock Upp, after a protracted guessing game on social media. Munawar Faruqui, it is!

After 70 episodes, Lock Upp, which aired on ALT Balaji and MX Player, has come to an end. The show, which debuted in February, included well-known faces from the worlds of television and social media. Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Payal Rohatgi were the six finalists in the final battle. Munawar Faruqui went on to win the competition. The stand-up comedian also received a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully sponsored trip to Italy in addition to the trophy.

Munawar was one of the most entertaining Lock Upp participants. His game strategies and honesty won him fans. Apart from that, his bond with Anjali Arora was widely discussed.

Kangana Ranaut, the host, has ensured that the'masala' factor remains constant. Kangana commended the efforts of Jailor Karan Kundrra and Warden Tejasswi Prakash, who brought more flavour to the show. Kangana invited Karan and Tejaswi to perform on Naagin Gin and Ek Ho Gaye Hum aur Tum.



Lock Upp was a reality show in which competitors had to do challenging activities, fight in spectacular battles, and reveal their darkest secrets. The show was set in a jail, and inmates had to overcome obstacles in order to be safe. On February 3, Ekta Kapoor debuted the show in Mumbai. The show was broadcast live on MX Player and ALTBalaji around the clock. It also allowed the audience to have close communication with the competitors.