Lock Upp Family Week: Azma Fallah's mother becomes Munawar Faruqui's messenger

Credit: Altbalaji/Instagram

The contestant’s family will be seen entering Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp in the upcoming episodes of the show. In the new promo video, Azma Fallah’s mother can be seen entering the show in order to meet her daughter.

Azma’s mother can be heard talking to comedian Munawar Faruqui in the viral clip. She can be seen telling him about his friendship and warning him to say cautious. She also tells Payal, Shivam Sharma, and Azma that their friendship is looking very good. They have become famous.

Watch video:

Recently, Ali Mercchant was evicted from the Judgement Day episode streamed on Sunday, April 24. Ali entered the show as a wild card entry and was voted out by his fellow inmates. After Ali, the remaining contestants left in the finale race are Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, and Azma Fallah.

Even the show's host Kangana felt that Mercchant didn’t keep her or the audience interested. She, however, did give him brownie points for staying on the show for as long as he did, as she felt he would be evicted within the first week since he entered the show.

After his eviction, Ali was caught by the paparazzi and in a video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Ali can be heard saying 'Munawar jeetega, main toh Munawar ke liye". When the shutterbugs asked him about the show's jailor Karan Kundrra, he said, "Karan khatarnaak hai, bahut pyaara hai, bahut zyaada motivate karta hai hum logon ko."