Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Lock Upp fame Ali Mercchant says he has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages

Ali Mercchant talked about the importance of love for him and said 'what are we on this planet for if we can't love anymore.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Lock Upp fame Ali Mercchant says he has grown 'wiser in love' after two failed marriages
Credit: Ali Mercchant/Instagram

Television actor Ali Mercchant, who was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, has opened up about his faith in love and also about his current mindset for coming into a new relationship.

Ali said, "Surely setbacks affect each one of us, and people with a beating heart like me suffer a bit more. But life keeps going. I never let my personal life affect my professional life." "I kept on moving forward with all my energy but deep down, all those things kept on hurting, and it affected me to the core. I used to keep myself caught up in some work to get diverted from those unnecessary thoughts, so my mind took a long time to come out of it, but it impacted me a lot."

The actor also talked about the importance of love for him. He said, "What are we on this planet for if we can't love anymore? One becomes a living corpse the day he loses the ability to love, and I definitely ain't one. I believe in the power of love, and when I am surrounded by the positive energy of love, I can achieve and accomplish even the toughest things in my life. So for me, love is everything, and falling in love is the wrong phrase; I will always rise in love," he added.

Asked if he`s afraid of trolls if he decides to get married the third time, the actor said: "Trolls are now part of any successful person's life; that`s why they are talking about us and not vice versa. One must treat it as a cost of being famous. And some people will troll you even when you do good things, so whatever you do, you can`t make everyone happy."

"The only thing I always keep in mind is that whatever I feel is good for me and my family, I do it, no matter what people say about it." Ali Mercchant concluded by opening up his heart about how suffocated he feels about his love life after two heartbreaks.

He said, "The two heartbreaks made me a little bit wiser in love, and I don`t like to make the same mistakes again." Ali has been part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Up season 1, and Bandini, among other shows.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.