Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj apologises to Karan Kundrra, says ‘I am angry at myself’ – WATCH

Chetan Hansraj, who was removed from the current reality show 'Lock Upp' for misbehaving, has apologised for his actions. Chetan had entered the show as the 15th contender earlier this week. Before he was kicked off the show, he was spotted abusing the jailor, Karan Kundrra.

He published a video on his Instagram apologising to Karan. He can be heard saying, “Karan bhai, I am really very sorry bro. I feel really, very embarrassed. I had told you earlier as well that I did not mean to say anything to you. I thought jailor is the person who comes inside the jail daily for us to take oath. I really made a mistake. Under the pressure of this show, no sleep no food, just non-stop fighting over there. Constantly people are fighting , I really cracked. It brought out the worst in me."



Watch here:

He also added, "I am very very sorry, very embarrassed. And, to all the makers and fans of Karan bhai, everybody...I am really sorry guys. This is not me. I do not know what to say, I can only ask for forgiveness from all of you all. I know you all are very very angry. I am very angry at myself, I am sorry bro. I love you, you know that I love you. “

He also stated that while working with Karan Kundrra for the first time, he became a huge fan.

Sharing the video, Chetan wrote on Instagram, “Sorry @kkundrra I'm very sorry for how I acted bro , I'm not like this , I really cracked under the pressure and said things that I regret. . love you bro and love all the contestants inside specially @munawar.faruqui who's like my little bro and we were bonding so well there.. all the fans out there pls do forgive me I made a mistake.. sorry @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @kkundrra @mxplayer.”

The show's controversial celebrity contestants include Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, and Nisha Rawal, among others.