'Lock Upp': Chargesheet filed against 9 out of 12 inmates in shocking nomination process

As Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel' enters its third week, a shocking nomination process took place in which a chargesheet was filed against nine out of twelve inmates. In the first such instance, the contestants from opposite teams were paired up with each other and asked to nominate one fellow inmate.

For the unversed, Kangana had brought in a major twist in the Sunday episode making Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohtagi the two leaders and asking them to choose their fellow teammates. Kaaranvir had chosen Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, and Poonam Pandey in his team, whereas Payal had chosen Babita Phogat, Saisha Shinde, Siddharth Sharma, and Nisha Rawal in her team. Anjali Arora wasn't chosen by the either.

In the episode streamed on Monday, the contestants were asked to pick a chit with numbers and those who ended up selecting the same numbered chit were formed into a pair. Each pair was asked to nominate one person and if they failed to do so, they would themselves get nominated.

Saisha and Poonam, Siddharth and Shivam, Babita and Munawar, and Sara and Nisha were the final pairings. As only Shivam and Siddharth decided to nominate Anjali, they got saved and the other three pairs were nominated. Also, Kaaranvir and Payal had been nominated last week, and as Kangana had announced, their nominations would continue this week as well.



So, the final chargesheet entailed a total of 9 out of the 12 inmates. Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Sara's ex-husband Ali Merchant who has entered the show as a wildcard in the Monday episode itself are the saved contestants this week. Now, the fate of these nine contestants will be decided in the Judgement Day episodes hosted by Kangana Ranaut this weekend.