'Lock Upp': Chargesheet against Munawar Faruqui, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Day 1

The captive reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' began on Sunday, February 27, with an explosive premiere as the controversial celebrities interacted with the media and host Kangana Ranaut before entering the show disguised as a jail. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' has started off with drama and fights from the first day itself.

The contestants are divided into two teams who would be identified with the colours of their uniforms, the Orange Team and the Blue team. Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Siddharth Sharma, Babita Phogat, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, and Munawar Faruqui are the members of the Orange Team, whereas Tehseen Poonawalla, Nisha Rawal, Shivam Sharma, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, Sara Khan, and Saisha Shinde form the Blue team.

Raveena Tandon also made an appearance as the jailor inside 'Lock Upp'. She served as the jailor for Day 1 and introduced the inmates to the rules and regulations inside the jail premises. She even wished best of luck to the thirteen celebrities to face the torture inside the captive reality show.

Siddharth and Shivam locked horns with each other in the first episode as the two engaged in verbal and physical fight, with Siddharth even tearing Shivam's shirt. The other contestants tried to resolve the fight between them and were seen helping to avoid the tension inside the jail.

Similar to 'Bigg Boss', the contestants were asked to nominate two people whom they would like to send back to their homes. After an open nomination process, 'chargesheet' was issued against five contestants - Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam.



The show, streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player, promises to keep the audience glued to their seat with daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything and everything to survive the eliminations.