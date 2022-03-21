Lock Upp: Babita Phogat evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

Among the 9 nominated contestants, wrestler-politician Babita Phogat gets evicted from 'Lock Upp.' The Judgement Day episode was interesting, as Kangana brought some interesting twists throughout the episode. At first, she announces that Anjali Arora secured maximum votes, and she gets saved by the audience.

Ranaut praises Arora's improved gameplay and advises her to maintain the momentum. Then she grants Anjali special power to save anyone from the rest of the nominated contestants, and she chooses to save Poonam Pandey. Munawar and Nisha go for a buzzer round and Nisha wins the chance to share her secret and save herself. Nisha shares one shocking but heart-touching secret before everyone, and Kangana applauds Rawal's fearlessness.

Then, Kaaranvir and Payal get schooled by Kangana. She advised Bohra not to waste his secret by telling it to others, and take her warning seriously. Ranaut bashes Payal for being irritating and annoying. Ranaut further reveals that she wanted her to eliminate, but gives her another chance and saves Payal. But, Kangana also punishes Rohatgi with 'Kala Pani' imprisonment, and next week's nomination.

Then, at last, Kaaranvir and Babita remain standing, and Kangana asks the opinion of jail mates about eviction. The majority of contestants say that Babita will get eliminated, and Kangana reveals that Babita will be locked out from the show. Kangana tells Babita that she didn't contribute to the game last week, and she failed to make a reliable bond in the house. However, when Babita walks towards the main door, everyone bids her goodbye and became emotional.