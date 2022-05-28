Lock Upp's Anjali Arora walks hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Aakash Sansanwal

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Internet sensation Anjali Arora is one of the most popular contestants of Lock Upp season 1, she has a huge fan following on social media. She often shares her videos and photos on social media and keeps her fans updated.

Recently, the actress was seen walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Akash Sansanwal. The video of the same has bee uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Patient and take the right step with the right person. Cute jodi this is #anjaliarora.” Her fans are all hearts after watching the clip, one of them wrote, “Yessss love u anju akash k sath Maja karo.”

The second one mentioned, “Well written caption viral Right step with the right person.” The third one mentioned, “Ya munawar anjali apna apna Mai kush ha fir bhi kuch log munawar ko troll krta ha.” The fourth one commented, “anjali excited for her upcoming projects.”

Munawar and Anjali shared a good bond inside Lock Upp and their fans had even trended the hashtag #Munjali (Munawar and Anjali) throughout the show. Now, in a recent interview, the stand-up comedian has clarified that they both had been friends since the beginning and there was no romantic angle involved between them.

Talking to popular RJ Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Munawar said, "Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her (In a captive reality show, where your connection to the outside world is cut off, you feel that this is my world around 12 people. There is friendship, bonds are formed and I had such a good friendship with Anjali, we were so comfortable with each other that I can disrespect her)".

For the unversed, Anjali has a huge social media presence with more than 11 million followers on Instagram and she had gained the limelight after making her dance videos grooving to hit popular Bollywood songs. Her reels often go viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.