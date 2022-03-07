'Lock Upp': Anjali Arora shares shocking secret from her Russia trip- WATCH

Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’ has been grabbing attention because of its controversial contestants inside the jail. Anjali Arora, who is one of those contestants, has a huge fan following on social media.

Host Kangana Ranaut often asks her about her followers, she tries to understand why people are following her. However, in a new promo video, Kangana asked Anjali to disclose a secret. To which Anjali replied that she went to Russia in December when she was not dating anyone. There, she got attracted to the receptionist of her hotel. She was in need of money, therefore, she asked the receptionist to give her 5000 rubles and went to a Saturday party with him.

She also said that none of her friends know this, she was worried about how her family will react to this.

Watch video:

Anjali had gained popularity uploading reels and videos dancing to popular songs on Instagram, which helped her gain over 1 crore followers on the photo and video sharing platform. In the Saturday episode streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player, Kangana mocked Anjali by saying, "Anjali, I can't figure aapke 1 crore se zyaada followers kyun hain (Anjali, I can't figure out why you have more than 1 crore followers)".

The 'Manikarnika' actress, then asked Anjali to justify why one should follow her. Anjali then got up and showed her 'talent' as she grooved to the 2021 hit song 'Param Sundari'. The original song, composed by A. R. Rahman and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, featured Kriti Sanon dancing to the beats in her widely acclaimed movie 'Mimi'. The other contestants are seen applauding her in the video.

Meanwhile, Swami Chakrapani became the first evicted contestant from Kangana Ranaut's reality show, 'Lock Upp,' whereas, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali Arora saved themselves. Out of the five nominated contestants, Munawar Faruqui got immunity from the audience. Shivam Sharma begs before jail mates for immunity and earns it.