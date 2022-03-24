'Lock Upp': Anjali Arora says Payal Rohatgi bit her during their physical altercation - WATCH

The 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Wednesday, 23 March, turned out to be the most violent one till now. It started with the jailor giving a task, known as 'shaaririk shram' in the show, to the Left Block and the Right Block for making 'chaklis' and the team that makes the most of them within a stipulated amount of time would be the winner, earning some sort of power.

The task began smoothly, but when Shivam Sharma from the Blue Team or the Left Block destroyed the boxes of the opposite team, in which the chaklis had to be kept, Payal Rohatgi from the Orange Team or the Right Block responded by smashing the 'chaklis' prepared by the other team. And things turned super ugly with physical fights between the inmates.

Anjali Arora grappled Payal from behind so that she doesn't destroy more stuff, and as the latter tried to let go of herself she tried to bite Anjali. Anjali, a social media influencer, started shouting that Payal had bitten her and the latter defended herself saying that she felt suffocated and had to release herself.

Poonam Pandey from Anjali's team got involved in the nasty fight and shouted at Payal, "Main khaa jaungi tereko". The trio were seen getting involved in the physical altercation with each other as the rest of the inmates continued with the task and Shivam, the one who started with unfair means, was seen laughing and enjoying the show.



Ultimately, the task was cancelled by the jailor as he felt that the participants have disrespected the food by throwing it everywhere. Payal, being the captain of the Right Block, considered it as her victory as her team has been losing the tasks continuously against the Blue Team led by Karanvir Bohra.