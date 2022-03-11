‘Lock Upp’: Anjali Arora reveals shocking secret about Karanvir Bohra

In the most recent episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show ‘Lock Upp’, the inmates were transferred to a new location, Atyachari Arena, for a special job led by Karan Kundrra. At the start of the programme, the jailors were debating whether or not they should use abusive language in a show that their parents are watching.

Anjali disclosed a secret about Karanvir Bohra to Munawar Faruqui at the end of the episode. Karanvir had proposed that she fake one-sided love with him for the sake of audience affection, according to the social media influencer.

Anjali stated that she was not interested in such a situation. Munawar mocked her by joking that she was blushing as she told him about the incident.

In the rest of the episode, Babita Phogat made a scathing remark that upset Sara Khan, who then walked away and began crying. Nisha Rawal then approached her to console and calm her.

The jailors afterwards learned the day's news, which was that Payal Rohtagi, Poonam Pandey, and Sara Khan had been mocked for not knowing the name of India's President. The group laughed it off, but expressed their profound regret to the President.

Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey then got into a violent disagreement over kitchen tasks and utensil washing. The water jug had soap foam in it, according to Poonam, but none of the orange team members admitted to washing it or taking responsibility for it.