Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show, says 'Karan Kundrra khatarnaak hai'

As Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show Lock Upp nears its finale, Ali Mercchant was evicted from the Judgement Day episode streamed on Sunday, April 24. Ali entered the show as a wild card entry and was voted out by his fellow inmates. After Ali, the remaining contestants left in the finale race are Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, and Azma Fallah.

Even the show's host Kangana felt that Mercchant didn’t keep her or the audience interested. She, however, did give him brownie points for staying on the show for as long as he did, as she felt he would be evicted within the first week since he entered the show.

After his eviction, Ali was caught by the paparazzi and in a video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Ali can be heard saying 'Munawar jeetega, main toh Munawar ke liye". When the shutterbugs asked him about the show's jailor Karan Kundrra, he said, "Karan khatarnaak hai, bahut pyaara hai, bahut zyaada motivate karta hai hum logon ko."

As part of his big secret reveal on Lock Upp, Ali opened up about his failed second marriage due to his career as a DJ and his ex-wife’s orthodox upbringing. Ali also shared cold vibes with ex-wife Sara Khan on the show, who blamed him for her eviction. In one of the previous episodes, Sara had also revealed how Ali cheated on her with one of their spa workers. When it was pointed out that he was unable to keep audiences interested during his elimination, Ali mentioned how he felt he was more of a good guy than a badass.



Produced by the queen of Indian television Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji 24x7.