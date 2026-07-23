Lock Upp 2 tops streaming charts, among top shows in 10 countries, here's why Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan's show become sensational hit

Lock Upp 2 has gone bigger and wilder, and as a result, the show has become a sensational hit. Read on to know the reasons why it did exceptionally well.

Lock Upp 2, currently streaming on Netflix, has become a runaway success, outperforming its maiden season, led by Kangana Ranaut. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are hosting the current season, and despite the hangover of the debut season and competition from Kunal Kemmu's Alliance, Lock Upp 2 is currently among the top shows worldwide. The show has a variety of celebs, including the best of TV actors and influencers.

However, the colourful line-up of contestant ain't the only reason behind the success. Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa marked Netflix India's foray into the captive reality space, reimagining the genre with premium production values, immersive gameplay and a binge-worthy episodic format. Read further to know what contributed to the success of Lock Upp 2, becoming the top show on Netflix.

Hosts who strike the right balance: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh emerged as one of the show's biggest strengths. Their fresh pairing brings a unique blend of warmth, humor, empathy, and authority, acting as mentors when contestants needed support while remaining firm during moments of accountability.

The strong global debut: With this season, Lock Upp's popularity extended beyond India. The show has made it to Netflix's Global Top 10 within its first two weeks. This reinforced the format's universal appeal and demonstrated that Indian reality content resonates with audiences worldwide. The show also earned a place on the ORMAX charts, reflecting strong audience awareness, recall, and sustained engagement.

More than just 'Kalesh': While delivering the drama audiences expect from a reality show, Lock Upp differentiated itself by placing equal emphasis on authenticity and vulnerability. Contestants were encouraged to own their truths, resulting in powerful conversations around identity, personal growth and resilience. The show is known not just for conflict, but for the emotional journeys behind it.

The impressive contestant line-up: The diverse mix of television stars, digital creators, actors and public personalities ensures there is someone for every viewer to root for. With Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala, Varun "Laila" Yadav, Shreya Kalra, Pamela Serena, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, and Apoorva Mukhija, Lock Upp 2 brought the best of personalities on OTT.

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A reality show that dropped the biggest bombs and sparked meaningful conversations: Beyond entertainment, Lock Upp became a platform for important social conversations. Contestants openly discussed themes such as childhood trauma, mental resilience, LGBTQIA+ identities, bisexuality, family dynamics, relationships, and self-acceptance. Also, the revelation of Akanksha Chamola's divorce from Gaurav Khanna has to be the biggest truth bomb ever exploded on OTT.