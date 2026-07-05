FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi, calls it 'one of the happiest days of my life'

Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi

Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay after France's Round of 16 win: 'We also know how to play dirty'

Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay after France's Round of 16 win

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as wildcard, creates havoc, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, netizens call her 'Sherya Kalra 2.0'

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa enters as wildcard, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as wildcard, creates havoc, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, netizens call her 'Sherya Kalra 2.0'

Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp 2, and all hell broke loose as she instantly got into fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and other contestants.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as wildcard, creates havoc, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, netizens call her 'Sherya Kalra 2.0'
Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2 (Image source: Screengrabs)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lock Upp 2 has become more intense as popular TV actress Shilpa Shinde enters the show as the first wildcard contestant. The tension is already high in the jail. Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Pamela, and Sunita Ahuja are among the ones who attract cameras and give out juicy headlines. Imagine what will happen when Shilpa clashes with any of them? In the new promo, we do get a glimpse of what Shilpa holds for the inmates, and why they should be prepared for the unexpected. 

Shilpa clashes with Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi

In the upcoming episode, we get to see that Shilpa made a dynamic entry and got into loggerheads with Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor. Shivangi admitted Shilpa is a "difficult person to work with." Akanksha also discussed, "Shilpa ke saath jhagda ho sakta hai. Things could blow up with Shilpa." Then we see a heated moment when Shilpa blasts Akanksha, "You have to save someone. Don't shout. I've saved the money." Even Ram Kapoor is stunned, and he asks, "What the hell are you doing?" Shivangi Joshi tries to confront Shilpa and adds that she's too up-start. Shilpa snaps back, "Why are you shouting? Jhund mein khelna hai, beshaq khelo."

Here's the viral video 

Netizens react to Shilpa's entry, hinting that she would further make things difficult for the existing contestants. An internet user wrote, "Actresses like Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur are very innocent and not made for any reality shows; they are just good in their acting field, but makers fir bhi jaan bujh kar inko reality shows main late hai aur unke opponent main aise toxic logo ko laate hai feels bad for her." Another internet user wrote, "Shilpa saying against jund mein khelna while that was her whole existence in BB." One of the users wrote, "Shilpa pasnd nahi hai, lekin yeh hungame kar degi."

Also read: Viral video: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet; fans advice 'men shouldn't comment', users say 'it's all about dirty diverted mind'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi, calls it 'one of the happiest days of my life'
Anshula Kapoor thanks sisters Janhvi, Khushi for planning her mehendi
Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay after France's Round of 16 win: 'We also know how to play dirty'
Kylian Mbappe hits out at Paraguay after France's Round of 16 win
Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as wildcard, creates havoc, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, netizens call her 'Sherya Kalra 2.0'
Lock Upp 2: Shilpa enters as wildcard, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi
Mumbai monsoon claims another life as 63-year-old man dies after tree falls on him
Mumbai monsoon claims another life as 63-year-old dies after tree fall
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan rush to intimate ceremony, despite rains | Watch
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ira Khan and Junaid Khan rush
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement