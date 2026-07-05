Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde enters as wildcard, creates havoc, fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, netizens call her 'Sherya Kalra 2.0'

Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp 2, and all hell broke loose as she instantly got into fights with Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and other contestants.

Lock Upp 2 has become more intense as popular TV actress Shilpa Shinde enters the show as the first wildcard contestant. The tension is already high in the jail. Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, Pamela, and Sunita Ahuja are among the ones who attract cameras and give out juicy headlines. Imagine what will happen when Shilpa clashes with any of them? In the new promo, we do get a glimpse of what Shilpa holds for the inmates, and why they should be prepared for the unexpected.

Shilpa clashes with Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi

In the upcoming episode, we get to see that Shilpa made a dynamic entry and got into loggerheads with Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor. Shivangi admitted Shilpa is a "difficult person to work with." Akanksha also discussed, "Shilpa ke saath jhagda ho sakta hai. Things could blow up with Shilpa." Then we see a heated moment when Shilpa blasts Akanksha, "You have to save someone. Don't shout. I've saved the money." Even Ram Kapoor is stunned, and he asks, "What the hell are you doing?" Shivangi Joshi tries to confront Shilpa and adds that she's too up-start. Shilpa snaps back, "Why are you shouting? Jhund mein khelna hai, beshaq khelo."

Here's the viral video

Netizens react to Shilpa's entry, hinting that she would further make things difficult for the existing contestants. An internet user wrote, "Actresses like Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur are very innocent and not made for any reality shows; they are just good in their acting field, but makers fir bhi jaan bujh kar inko reality shows main late hai aur unke opponent main aise toxic logo ko laate hai feels bad for her." Another internet user wrote, "Shilpa saying against jund mein khelna while that was her whole existence in BB." One of the users wrote, "Shilpa pasnd nahi hai, lekin yeh hungame kar degi."

Also read: Viral video: Akanksha Chamola's bisexual confession divides internet; fans advice 'men shouldn't comment', users say 'it's all about dirty diverted mind'