Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor slammed for 'rude' behaviour with Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say 'Salman Khan ke aage himmat nahi hogi'

Ram Kapoor is being called out for his "entitled" behaviour with the host Riteish Deshmukh in the first task in Lock Upp Season 2. Other contestants in Netflix show include Akanksha Chamola, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, Sunita Ahuja, and Harshad Chopda, among others.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has barely begun, but it has already managed to keep viewers hooked with heated arguments, unexpected clashes, and plenty of drama inside the jail. The latest episode sparked a buzz online after actor Ram Kapoor got into a tense exchange with host and jailer Riteish Deshmukh during a task. The first task of the popular reality show saw safe contestants Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola armed with paintball guns, while the unsafe contestants had to race to the buzzer without getting hit in order to secure immunity from this week's eliminations.

After completing his turn but failing to reach safety, Ram Kapoor asked for water. When it was not provided immediately, he lost his calm and warned the makers, saying, "I have been asking for water for a long time. You guys are making us do this but not giving water; it's not right. Send water." As his request was not met until almost the end of the task, Ram stood in the middle of the playing area and refused to let the game continue.

When Riteish Deshmukh warned him that he could get hit by a paintball, Ram replied, "Lagane do, aao maaro." Riteish then explained that every contestant had already been given a personal water bottle and that it was their responsibility to carry it during the task. After hearing the explanation, Ram stepped aside and allowed the task to continue.

Soon after the episode aired, clips from the incident surfaced on social media, with many viewers taking aim at Ram's 'rude' behaviour. One user wrote, "Salman Khan ke aage aise karne ki himmat nahi hogi" Another commented, "Why is he overacting so much?". A third wrote, "Wouldn't act like this with Salman Khan." Another viewer said, "This was so embarrassing--pure entitled behaviour."

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp Season 2 features 15 contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Sunita Ahuja, and Akanksha Choudhary, among others. The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

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