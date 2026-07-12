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Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor REVEALS he's victim of child sexual abuse, was molested in school, wins netizens by admitting 'blanket ke andar...' | Viral video

To save himself from eviction, Ram Kapoor got the opportunity to reveal his secret. However, his deepest scar left his inmates and netizens emotional.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor REVEALS he's victim of child sexual abuse, was molested in school, wins netizens by admitting 'blanket ke andar...' | Viral video
Ram Kapoor (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actor Ram Kapoor opened up about one of his traumatic experiences in life. In the latest episode of the streaming show 'Lock Upp', the actor shared that he was molested in school. However, the actor went on to reveal that the person who did wrong to him helped him get over the trauma induced by him on the actor.

The actor, who was marked "At Risk", had to reveal the secret in a bid to save himself from elimination. He said, "I was 13 years old when I was molested in school. Till today, only my wife Gautami knows about it. I have never spoken about this publicly".

The actor explained that the experience left a lasting impact on him, even though he chose to bury the memory for years. The actor further mentioned that revisiting the incident was never easy, but he felt it was important to acknowledge it now, especially if it encouraged conversations around childhood trauma and the emotional scars survivors often carry.

Watch Ram Kapoor's viral secret of sexual abuse

The actor said that both he and his abuser were kids in their teenage years, and the latter did apologise to him, and "helped" him heal. While the revelation marked one of the most vulnerable moments of the season, it also went on to present a different part of Ram's personality. The actor has often been in the spotlight for his outspoken nature and candid opinions on the reality show; this emotional confession offered viewers a different side of the actor.

Also read: Despite worldwide ban, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurudwara, netizens amused over audience turnout: 'Did you cry when shit...' | Viral video

The actor also shared that he doesn't know what he would tell his kids when they say, "He told this in front of the entire country but didn't tell us". After revealing his secret as a lifeline, the actor was marked secure, eventually leading to the elimination of Riyaz. Shreya was marked secure for the coming week on the show.

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