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Lock Upp 2: OG jailer Kangana Ranaut reviews Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's stint as hosts, says 'every choice has a price'

The OG jailer of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to the hosting skills of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lock Upp 2: OG jailer Kangana Ranaut reviews Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's stint as hosts, says 'every choice has a price'
Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Official handout)
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Actress Kangana Ranaut is back on the reality show 'Lock Upp' for the second season. However, this time, she will be a part of the Judgement Day episode as the 'Janata Ki Awaaz' - the voice of the people, as the jury. Kangana will be joining the jailers, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been relentlessly holding contestants accountable, while making sure that no lie or excuse goes unnoticed.

Lauding Farah and Riteish's impactful performance as jailers on the reality show, the 'Queen' actress said that these two have been extremely fair while dealing with the contestants. She added that at the same time, they are absolutely uncompromising when it comes to tasks.

Kangana Ranaut on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as jailers

Kangana, who was the host of the show during season one, shared, "Farah and Riteish have brought exactly the kind of authority this Lock Upp needed. They've been fair, fearless, and absolutely uncompromising while taking the contestants to task. And as 'Janata Ki Awaaz', I'm here tonight to take that one step further. The audience has been watching every move, and now it's time for their voice to be heard. Trust me, tonight's episode will leave everyone talking."

Also read: Exclusive: Sanjeeda Shaikh reflects on working in Dhamaal 4, explains why Arshad Warsi is 'best actor we have today' in comedy

Earlier, opening up about being a part of the show yet again, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress had said, “This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!"

Ekta Kapoor on why Kangana Ranaut is not returning for Lock Upp 2

Before that, speaking at the launch of 'Lock Upp season 2', the producer, Ektaa Kapoor, revealed why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show. Ektaa explained, "The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood."

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IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes India's youngest international debutant
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