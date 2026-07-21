Lock Upp 2: Hina Khan to enter show with Uorfi Javed? Report hints at showdown with Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan may reportedly make a special appearance on Lock Upp 2 alongside Uorfi Javed, potentially leading to a face-off with Shilpa Shinde amid their long-standing feud.

Lock Upp 2 could be heading towards another major controversy, with a new report claiming that Hina Khan may soon enter the Netflix reality show. However, she is reportedly not joining the competition as a contestant and could instead make a special appearance alongside Uorfi Javed.

According to a report by India Forums, Hina's entry could also lead to a face-off with wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the development yet.

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's old rivalry may resurface

The reported showdown comes amid the long-standing tension between Hina and Shilpa, which began during Bigg Boss 11. The two frequently clashed during their time on the reality show. Their rivalry came into the spotlight again after Shilpa claimed in an interview that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli during their legal dispute.

Hina strongly reacted to the statement, calling it "absolutely shameful" and saying such comments could undermine genuine survivors of sexual harassment. She also referred to Kohli as the "real victim" and questioned why he later chose to work with Shilpa again. "The joke is on us," Hina had said.

Shilpa and Hina exchanged indirect digs

The controversy intensified after Shilpa appeared to take an indirect dig at Hina in a social media video. Many viewers believed that she was referring to Hina's cancer battle and personal loss while accusing her of using personal issues for publicity.

Hina later responded with a cryptic post that read, "Release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage." The post was widely interpreted as a reaction to Shilpa's comments.

Lock Upp 2 sees multiple exits

The reality show has already witnessed several contestants leave the competition. Shresta Iyer became the first contestant to be locked out, followed by Sunita Ahuja, who was bailed out, Riyaz Aly, Madhuri Jain Grover and Yogesh Rawat.

Yogesh's eviction led to a major backlash after Dheeraj Dhoopar chose to save Sufi Motiwala during Judgement Day.Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp 2 as the first wildcard contestant and has already been involved in several controversies inside the house.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, could be the show's next wildcard entrant.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.