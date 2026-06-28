Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda reveals his biggest secret, says his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

Streaming on Netflix, the 15 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, and Shreya Kalra.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, or simply Lock Upp 2, premiered on Netflix on Saturday, June 27. Hosted by Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh, the show features a diverse mix of television stars, influencers, entrepreneurs and reality personalities. The 15 contestants are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, and Shreya Kalra.

Famous TV actor Harshad made a deeply personal confession on the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, revealing a heartbreak he had kept buried for 16 years. Opening up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, Harshad shared that his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. The betrayal, he admitted, shattered his ability to trust people and left emotional scars that have stayed with him ever since.

During the premiere episode, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan asked Harshad why he has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight despite enjoying a massive fan following. They noted that even his most devoted fans often say they know very little about him. As part of his jail entry challenge, Chopda was asked to reveal a secret he had never shared publicly. It was then that the actor opened up about one of the darkest chapters of his life, making an emotional confession about a heartbreak that had remained buried for 16 years.

The Left Right Left actor shared, "I lost two of the most important people in my life. Ever since then I've struggled to trust people and open up. This is a secret I have never shared with anyone. I lost my friend and my girlfriend. At the same time, my girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret." Harshad grew visibly emotional as he admitted that he had never spoken publicly about the incident, revealing he had carried the pain alone for the past 16 years. Fighting back tears, the actor shared that the betrayal occurred in 2010 and confessed that the experience left a lasting impact on his life.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is a six-week captive reality show with new episodes episodes releasing on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner defeating former actress and model Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale.

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