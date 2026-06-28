FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ahead of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan urges Hollywood studios to take risks: 'Audience wants something new'

Ahead of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan urges Hollywood studios to take risks

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in devastating Venezuela earthquakes

Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in devastating Venezuela earthquakes

'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's treatment of India at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda reveals his biggest secret, says his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

Streaming on Netflix, the 15 contestants in Lock Upp 2 are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, and Shreya Kalra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda reveals his biggest secret, says his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend
Harshad Chopda in Lock Upp 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, or simply Lock Upp 2, premiered on Netflix on Saturday, June 27. Hosted by Farah Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh, the show features a diverse mix of television stars, influencers, entrepreneurs and reality personalities. The 15 contestants are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Pamala Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shivangi Joshi, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, and Shreya Kalra. 

Famous TV actor Harshad made a deeply personal confession on the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, revealing a heartbreak he had kept buried for 16 years. Opening up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, Harshad shared that his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend. The betrayal, he admitted, shattered his ability to trust people and left emotional scars that have stayed with him ever since.

During the premiere episode, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan asked Harshad why he has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight despite enjoying a massive fan following. They noted that even his most devoted fans often say they know very little about him. As part of his jail entry challenge, Chopda was asked to reveal a secret he had never shared publicly. It was then that the actor opened up about one of the darkest chapters of his life, making an emotional confession about a heartbreak that had remained buried for 16 years.

The Left Right Left actor shared, "I lost two of the most important people in my life. Ever since then I've struggled to trust people and open up. This is a secret I have never shared with anyone. I lost my friend and my girlfriend. At the same time, my girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret." Harshad grew visibly emotional as he admitted that he had never spoken publicly about the incident, revealing he had carried the pain alone for the past 16 years. Fighting back tears, the actor shared that the betrayal occurred in 2010 and confessed that the experience left a lasting impact on his life.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is a six-week captive reality show with new episodes episodes releasing on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022 and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner defeating former actress and model Payal Rohatgi in the Grand Finale.

READ | Alliance: Kunal Kemmu's OTT show raises stakes with strategic partnerships, unexpected twists, and evolving gameplay

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan urges Hollywood studios to take risks: 'Audience wants something new'
Ahead of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan urges Hollywood studios to take risks
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in devastating Venezuela earthquakes
Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in devastating Venezuela earthquakes
'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's treatment of India at Women's T20 World Cup 2026
'Absolutely mental': England cricketer makes explosive claim over ICC's
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda reveals his biggest secret, says his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda reveals girlfriend cheated on him with best friend
Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu, girtey raho', netizens blast actor: 'Besharami se peete raho'
Viral video: Prakash Raj riddicules PM Narendra Modi, says 'giro mahaprabhu'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement