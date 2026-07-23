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Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister' after Shilpa Shinde's 'love birds' remark

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Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister' after Shilpa Shinde's 'love birds' remark

Harshad Chopda strongly reacted after Shilpa Shinde called him and Shivangi Joshi "love birds", saying he cares for Shivangi like a sister and does not want such comments to affect her reputation.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda calls Shivangi Joshi 'like a sister' after Shilpa Shinde's 'love birds' remark
Image credit: Instagram
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Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, made her entry into Lock Upp 2, but a conversation involving Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the episode.

The discussion began after Shilpa Shinde repeatedly referred to Harshad and Shivangi as "love birds". Harshad appeared visibly upset by the remarks and strongly clarified the nature of his relationship with Shivangi.

'Her mother trusts me'

During the conversation, Harshad said, "Uski (Shivangi) mummy bharosa karti hai mujhpe. Dost hoon uska." As the discussion continued, Ram Kapoor intervened and remarked, "Bhai behen ka rishta hai."

Harshad then explained his bond with Shivangi, saying, "Apni behen se jaise pyar karta hoon, apni mummy se jaise pyaar karta hoon, apne papa se jaisa karta hoon waise karta hoon (Shivangi se)." He also questioned, "Kabhi dekha hai kuch karte hue?"

Harshad says comments could affect Shivangi's reputation

Harshad further said that he is 43 and may not want to get married again. He added that Shivangi is younger and at an age where she could consider marriage, and suggested that repeatedly linking them romantically could affect her image.

The actor also clarified that Shivangi's family knows him well and had asked him to look after her.

Fans react to Harshad-Shivangi conversation

The conversation soon sparked reactions from Lock Upp 2 viewers on social media. One user joked, "Shivangi behenzoned." Another wrote, "Harshad and Shivangi now officially are Brother and Sister, according to Shivangi and Harshad themselves!"

Shilpa Shinde questions their explanation

Shilpa did not continue arguing with Harshad and Shivangi after they strongly reacted to her comments. However, she later discussed the incident with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. Shilpa pointed out that when jailer Riteish Deshmukh had earlier jokingly referred to Shivangi as Harshad's "girlfriend", neither of them had objected.

She questioned why the two were now describing their relationship as that of a brother and sister, appearing to take an indirect dig at their explanation.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream on Netflix at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

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