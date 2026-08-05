FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hits At TVK Government Following Release, Calls It 'Circus'

Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Hits At TVK Government Following Release, Calls It 'Circus'

'Chup rehna best hai behen': Neha Bhasin hits back at Bhumi Pednekar over CJP protest remarks

'Chup rehna best hai behen': Neha Bhasin hits back at Bhumi Pednekar

Ramayana row: Surabhi Das backs Sai Pallavi's ‘modern’ Sita look, says 'you can't please everyone'

Ramayana row: Surabhi Das backs Sai Pallavi's Sita look

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Everything you need to know before the winner is announced

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After weeks of emotional moments, shocking twists, heated arguments and tough challenges, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reached its final stage. The reality show is all set to crown its winner as the remaining contestants battle it out for the trophy and the grand cash prize.

When and where to watch the Lock Upp 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream today at 8 pm on Netflix. Before the winner is announced, the finalists will face a series of final challenges, followed by a jury round where celebrities and journalists will question them about their journey and gameplay before casting their votes.

Who are the finalists?

The race for the trophy is now down to five contestants — Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde.

Shivangi entered the finale after Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist spot for her, while Shreya secured her place through the contestants' votes. Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laali, was the last contestant to be eliminated before the finale. Among fans online, Shivangi and Shreya are currently seen as the strongest contenders for the title.

Prize money

The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will receive the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The amount is double the prize money usually offered on Bigg Boss, where winners have often taken home around Rs 50 lakh.

What to expect in the finale

The finale will begin with a task that will decide which three contestants advance to the last stage of the competition. The remaining finalists will then face questions from a celebrity and media jury, including Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare and Awez Darbar, who will quiz them on their performance, decisions and journey inside the house.

The episode will also feature special performances by the finalists as well as former contestants, including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola. After weeks of rivalries, friendships, controversies and emotional moments, the finale will finally reveal who walks away as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 with the trophy and Rs 1 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route? Flyers call it 'Worst 2 hours'
Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route?
RBI's key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%; what it means for loans, EMIs and borrowers
RBI Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%: What it means for loans, EMIs and borrowers
Will Facebook have to quit India if Meta CEO Zuckerberg does not apologise for deleting PM Modi's videos?
Will Facebook have to quit India if Meta CEO Zuckerberg does not apologise
No insurance, no fuel? What Supreme Court's proposal could mean for every vehicle owner
No insurance, no fuel? What SC's proposal could mean for vehicle owner
'Chup rehna best hai behen': Neha Bhasin hits back at Bhumi Pednekar over CJP protest remarks
'Chup rehna best hai behen': Neha Bhasin hits back at Bhumi Pednekar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement