Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money and what to expect

Lock Upp 2 grand finale: Everything you need to know before the winner is announced

After weeks of emotional moments, shocking twists, heated arguments and tough challenges, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reached its final stage. The reality show is all set to crown its winner as the remaining contestants battle it out for the trophy and the grand cash prize.

When and where to watch the Lock Upp 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream today at 8 pm on Netflix. Before the winner is announced, the finalists will face a series of final challenges, followed by a jury round where celebrities and journalists will question them about their journey and gameplay before casting their votes.

Who are the finalists?

The race for the trophy is now down to five contestants — Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde.

Shivangi entered the finale after Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist spot for her, while Shreya secured her place through the contestants' votes. Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laali, was the last contestant to be eliminated before the finale. Among fans online, Shivangi and Shreya are currently seen as the strongest contenders for the title.

Prize money

The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will receive the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. The amount is double the prize money usually offered on Bigg Boss, where winners have often taken home around Rs 50 lakh.

What to expect in the finale

The finale will begin with a task that will decide which three contestants advance to the last stage of the competition. The remaining finalists will then face questions from a celebrity and media jury, including Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare and Awez Darbar, who will quiz them on their performance, decisions and journey inside the house.

The episode will also feature special performances by the finalists as well as former contestants, including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola. After weeks of rivalries, friendships, controversies and emotional moments, the finale will finally reveal who walks away as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 with the trophy and Rs 1 crore.