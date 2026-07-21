Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar's son meets him inside show, fans question rule violation; Watch

Lock Upp 2 viewers questioned the lack of visible action after Riteish Deshmukh revealed that a chit was allegedly smuggled into the jail during Dheeraj Dhoopar's meeting with his son.

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 featured an unexpected twist involving Dheeraj Dhoopar and his family. The actor was allowed to meet his son inside the jail, but the emotional interaction was not shown to viewers until it became connected to an alleged violation of the show's rules.

During the episode, jailer Riteish Deshmukh revealed that a chit had allegedly been brought inside during Dheeraj's meeting with his son. According to Riteish, the incident had taken place twice and Dheeraj was unaware of it.

Viewers question lack of visible action

After watching the episode, several viewers questioned the decision to show Dheeraj's meeting only after the alleged rule violation was revealed. Many also asked why no clear punishment appeared to have been given to the actor or his family.

First of all, why was Dheeraj Dhoopar allowed to meet his son? Isn’t the whole point of the show to stay disconnected from your personal life?



If it was allowed on humanitarian grounds, then why didn’t Netflix show it in the episode?



Then later, when Dheeraj’s team and wife… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 20, 2026

One user tweeted, "If dheeraj wasnt shown meeting his son then what was the need to add that lame scene in the episode where he didn't even face any consequences?" Another wrote, "Dheeraj ke ghar se do bar letter aya. Why no action was taken against it. It's break of biggest rule of lockup. Some action must have been taken. Atleast usko unsafe to kar dete."

A third viewer asked, "Dheeraj son entered and none knows about it?? No punishment too?"

Riteish reveals the alleged rule breach

Earlier in the episode, Dheeraj was seen confronting another contestant over an alleged attempt to smuggle an item into the jail. Many viewers initially assumed that the conversation was related to Shilpa Shinde and the olive oil controversy.

However, the episode later revealed that the matter was actually connected to Dheeraj. He was called to the jailer's chamber, where Riteish told him that a chit had allegedly been smuggled into the jail during his meeting with his son.

Riteish further claimed that the incident had happened twice. Dheeraj then requested his family not to repeat the act.

Apoorva Mukhija may enter as wildcard contestant

Meanwhile, the latest Lock Upp 2 promo has hinted at the arrival of a new wildcard contestant. Although the makers have not officially revealed the identity of the entrant, reports claim that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, could enter the show.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.