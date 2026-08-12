Lock Upp 2 contestants turned down Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 offers, says Pamala Serena; here's why

Pamela Serena has revealed that Lock Upp Season 2 contestants may have to wait for a few months before joining another reality show, while keeping her Bigg Boss 20 plans secret.

Lock Upp Season 2 may have ended, but its contestants continue to remain in the spotlight. Pamela Serena, who was part of the show, has now spoken about the offers coming her way and whether she could be seen on Bigg Boss 20.

Pamela says contestants cannot do reality shows for a few months

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Pamela was asked about reports that Lock Upp 2 contestants have to wait before joining another reality show. She said, “For a few months, we can’t do any more reality TV shows. But we have got offers. A lot of offers are coming.”

This means that while contestants are getting offers, they may not be allowed to immediately participate in another reality show.

Pamela keeps Bigg Boss 20 plans a secret

When Pamela was directly asked if she had received an offer for Bigg Boss 20, she did not confirm or deny it. She simply said, “I can’t tell you.” Pamela also revealed that she will be travelling to India frequently for upcoming work.

She said, “And I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I am here now. I am here another four-five days. We are doing some projects. Then I will go back and come back.”

Shreya Kalra has already ruled out Bigg Boss

Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra has also spoken about the possibility of joining Bigg Boss 20. However, she made it clear that she does not want to enter another reality show as a contestant right now.

She said, “Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse). I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there’s an opportunity to host, mentor, or become a gang leader, then I’ll definitely be excited. Maza aa jayega agar aisa kuch ho gaya tha (It’ll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in.”

Bigg Boss 20 promises a new theme

Meanwhile, the promos of Bigg Boss 20 have already created curiosity among viewers. In one teaser, Salman Khan makes an entry on a horse before saying, “Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu! (What happened in Karan Arjun will now happen in Bigg Boss).”

Another promo suggests that every contestant will receive a ‘vardaan’, adding to the mystery around the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.