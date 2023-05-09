Lived in chawl, faced domestic violence, two failed marriages: Read inspiring story of Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actors in India. Before making a successful name in the business, Shweta Tiwari struggled a lot, especially in her personal life, including her two failed marriages. During an interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, recently revealed details about her mother's struggle days. Palak Tiwari said, "When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that's where my mom started."

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the role of Prerna Sharma. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, ran from 2001 to 2008.

Shweta Tiwari tied the knot with Raja Choudhary in 1998 when she was 18 years old. Shweta Tiwari then welcomed her daughter Palak Tiwari in the year 2000. However, Shweta Tiwari's first marriage was not a happy one as she accused her husband of alcoholism and domestic violence and they eventually divorced in 2007.

Shweta Tiwari again found love in Abhinav Kohli and got married to him. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2016. However, Shweta Tiwari's second marriage also faced trouble soon after.

It was in August 2019 that Shweta Tiwari first filed a complaint against Abhinav Kohli alleging domestic violence and harassment towards her daughter.

During an interview with 2019, Shweta Tiwari said, "I want to tell everyone I was going through a difficult time but now I am in a happy space. I was going through severe pain because of an infection, so I got it operated on. It was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again."

Abhinav Kohli also later accused Shweta Tiwari of not letting him meet his son, Reyansh, especially when she went to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The two fought a custody battle that Shweta Tiwari won. Shweta Tiwari had said at the time, "This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years."

She added, "He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts all the time. Even during the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh's stay."