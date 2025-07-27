Laughter Chefs Season 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra lift the winner's trophy, beat season's favourites Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh

Laughter Chefs Season 2, which started in January 2025, has finally ended, with Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra lifting the winner's trophy.

The popular cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, wrapped up the hit Season 2, and the dynamic duo, Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, won the show. On Sunday, July 27, Karan and Elvish beat season's favourite Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh.

Aly Goni’s return stirred the pot with fresh, infectious energy, while Nia Sharma’s re-entry sparked a comic chemistry with Sudesh, leaving fans in splits. Rubina Dilaik emanated the big queen energy and Vicky-Ankita's nok-jhok became a running gag. From Holi madness and Bollywood avatars to a touching Mother’s Day special and a full masala Media episode, the season served a smorgasbord of dinnertainment. With Bharti Singh’s signature humour and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s flavourful wisdom, the show dished out weekly doses of laughter, love, and surprises.

Their Mexican basket trio was so flawless that Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi saluted them mid-episode, a first in the show’s history! Dropping witty one-liners, Elvish went from a rookie chef to a proficient one, ecstatic to be sharing a victorious hug with his partner, giving off bhai-bond goals! With Karan stealing the spotlight, practising yoga to Elvish initiating cheeky banter, the duo cooked up a storm of entertainment, earning the most golden stars.

Karan Kundrra on winning Laughter Chefs 2

Reflecting on his victory, Karan Kundrra said, “I joined mid-season, had zero prep, and suddenly I was in this high-pressure kitchen with Elvish, who operates on pure instinct and jugaad, and somehow, it just clicked. What’s precious to me is that this journey with all its fun, flaws, and flavour sends a simple but powerful message: that everyone can cook, and everyone should. Because food isn’t about perfection, it’s about connection.”

Elvish Yadav on winning the show

Elvish Yadav on wrapping up the season said, “When I entered Laughter Chefs, I thought it would be a fun break - a few laughs, some kitchen disasters, and then back to regular life. But this show had other plans. From the very first week, it pulled me into its vibe. And when Karan and I teamed up, it was an instant vibe match. We never overplanned, we just showed up, had fun, and stayed real. The kitchen was a new territory for me, but this journey taught me so much. I now have a very different appreciation and respect for those who cook regularly. What stands out for me is that my mom got to witness all of it: the mistakes, the growth, the final win.” Laughter Chefs 2 will now be replaced by Pati Patni Aur Panga. The show will be airing from August 2, every Saturday and Sunday, only on Colors.