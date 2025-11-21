Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Krushna Abhishek opened up about the new season and what makes it more interesting and challenging.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 09:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar
Dinner-tainmentt is back with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment returns with Season 3, promised to be hotter, louder, and even more rib-tickling than before. Aprons are tied and the chatter is already flowing as your favourite kitchen troublemakers get ready to turn every recipe into a riot of fun. This season brings the perfect blend of comedy, competition, and chaos that transforms an ordinary weekend into a family ritual. And just as the anticipation hits its peak, Krushna steps in with his signature flair to tease the new twist brewing behind the counter.

Krushna Abhishek on the new season
 
On the upcoming season, Krushna shares, "Log hamesha puchte hain ki hum kuch naya kya karne wale hain, toh is baar humne sach-mein nayapan laaya hai. Is season Laughter Chefs me pehli baar do teams ban chuki hain — Team Kaanta aur Team Chhuri. Pehle hum jodi-jodi me takraate the, ab Aly, main, Jannat aur majbooran Abhishek, Samarth aur Kashmera ek hi team me hain. Jahaan main jaata hoon, Kash wahaan pahunch hi jaati hai. Aur doosri team me hain Vivian bhai, Eisha, Isha, Elvish, Karan, Tejasswi, Gurmeet aur Debinna. Wahan zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur hamari team me majbooriyaan. Toh iss season aapko pakki teams ki takraar dekhne milegi.”

Also read: Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
 
Dinnertainment mein phirse ubaal aane wala hai, aapke chaheete rasoi mein bada bawaal aane wala hai! Get ready to devour Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, premiering on November 22, and thereafter airing every Saturday-Sunday at 9:00 pm only on Colors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
