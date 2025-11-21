Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Krushna Abhishek opened up about the new season and what makes it more interesting and challenging.

Dinner-tainmentt is back with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment returns with Season 3, promised to be hotter, louder, and even more rib-tickling than before. Aprons are tied and the chatter is already flowing as your favourite kitchen troublemakers get ready to turn every recipe into a riot of fun. This season brings the perfect blend of comedy, competition, and chaos that transforms an ordinary weekend into a family ritual. And just as the anticipation hits its peak, Krushna steps in with his signature flair to tease the new twist brewing behind the counter.

On the upcoming season, Krushna shares, "Log hamesha puchte hain ki hum kuch naya kya karne wale hain, toh is baar humne sach-mein nayapan laaya hai. Is season Laughter Chefs me pehli baar do teams ban chuki hain — Team Kaanta aur Team Chhuri. Pehle hum jodi-jodi me takraate the, ab Aly, main, Jannat aur majbooran Abhishek, Samarth aur Kashmera ek hi team me hain. Jahaan main jaata hoon, Kash wahaan pahunch hi jaati hai. Aur doosri team me hain Vivian bhai, Eisha, Isha, Elvish, Karan, Tejasswi, Gurmeet aur Debinna. Wahan zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur hamari team me majbooriyaan. Toh iss season aapko pakki teams ki takraar dekhne milegi.”

