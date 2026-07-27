FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The fintech betting that the next edge is human plus machine

The fintech betting that the next edge is human plus machine

Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the future of Indian enterprise

Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the fut

Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam, here's why

Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

Laughter Chefs 3: Jannat Zubair- Aly Goni beat Karan Kundrra- Elvish Yadav, Arjun Bijlani- Tejasswi Prakash to lift winners' trophies

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3 served its last meal of dinnertainment, and we got Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni as the winners.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Laughter Chefs 3: Jannat Zubair- Aly Goni beat Karan Kundrra- Elvish Yadav, Arjun Bijlani- Tejasswi Prakash to lift winners' trophies
Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni (Image source: Official handout)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After weeks of laughter, kitchen disasters, and unforgettable moments of friendships and partnerships, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 has finally had its grand finale, with Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni walking away with winners' trophies. Among all the jodis this season, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the duo to beat. From tackling tricky recipes and unexpected twists to bouncing back from every hurdle that came their way, they took everything in their stride without ever losing their spirit. Aly's confidence in the kitchen perfectly complemented Jannat's eagerness to learn, and together they found the right balance between cooking, camaraderie and comedy. 

Laughter Chefs' Grand Finale was graced by...

The grand finale turned into a celebration as Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants dropped into the kitchen, swapping stunts for spoons and adding an extra dose of excitement to the evening. Amidst the festive chaos, laughter and nail-biting cook-offs, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair cooked their way to the coveted trophy, signing off the season on the happiest note possible. 

What made Laughter Chefs S3 special? 

Whether it was Bharti Singh's non-stop antics, Krushna Abhishek's comic punches, Sudesh Lehri's effortless humour, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's impossible challenges, or the contestants pulling each other's legs while racing against the clock, every weekend the show delivered a tasty meal of dinnertainment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Jannat Zubair on winning Laughter Chefs

"Laughter Chefs is one of those unique shows where there isn’t just one winner or one winning team. While Aly and I may have lifted the trophy, I truly believe every single person associated with this show is a winner. We’ve all celebrated each other, laughed together, grown together, and that sense of togetherness is what makes this journey so special. When I look back, I won’t remember just one dish or one challenge." 

Also read: Viral video: Anupam Kher is upset with students for abusing PM Narendra Modi, says 'matbhed mein sanskaar na tootein', actor gets brutally trolled

She further added, "I’ll remember the laughter between takes, the support we received from everyone, and the emotions of that final moment when our journey came full circle. This show reminded me that even in a competition, friendship, kindness, and teamwork can become your biggest strengths. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey and made it so unforgettable."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The fintech betting that the next edge is human plus machine
The fintech betting that the next edge is human plus machine
Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the future of Indian enterprise
Why India's next generation of institution led house of brands may shape the fut
Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam, here's why
Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam
Laughter Chefs 3: Jannat Zubair- Aly Goni beat Karan Kundrra- Elvish Yadav, Arjun Bijlani- Tejasswi Prakash to lift winners' trophies
Laughter Chefs 3: Jannat- Aly win the show, beat Karan, Elvish, Arjun, Tejasswi
CJP warns Govt over student arrests: Must honour promise or face 'further steps'
CJP warns Govt over student arrests: Must honour promise or face 'further steps'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement