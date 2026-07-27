Laughter Chefs 3: Jannat Zubair- Aly Goni beat Karan Kundrra- Elvish Yadav, Arjun Bijlani- Tejasswi Prakash to lift winners' trophies

The grand finale of Laughter Chefs Season 3 served its last meal of dinnertainment, and we got Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni as the winners.

After weeks of laughter, kitchen disasters, and unforgettable moments of friendships and partnerships, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 has finally had its grand finale, with Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni walking away with winners' trophies. Among all the jodis this season, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged as the duo to beat. From tackling tricky recipes and unexpected twists to bouncing back from every hurdle that came their way, they took everything in their stride without ever losing their spirit. Aly's confidence in the kitchen perfectly complemented Jannat's eagerness to learn, and together they found the right balance between cooking, camaraderie and comedy.

Laughter Chefs' Grand Finale was graced by...

The grand finale turned into a celebration as Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants dropped into the kitchen, swapping stunts for spoons and adding an extra dose of excitement to the evening. Amidst the festive chaos, laughter and nail-biting cook-offs, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair cooked their way to the coveted trophy, signing off the season on the happiest note possible.

What made Laughter Chefs S3 special?

Whether it was Bharti Singh's non-stop antics, Krushna Abhishek's comic punches, Sudesh Lehri's effortless humour, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's impossible challenges, or the contestants pulling each other's legs while racing against the clock, every weekend the show delivered a tasty meal of dinnertainment.

Jannat Zubair on winning Laughter Chefs

"Laughter Chefs is one of those unique shows where there isn’t just one winner or one winning team. While Aly and I may have lifted the trophy, I truly believe every single person associated with this show is a winner. We’ve all celebrated each other, laughed together, grown together, and that sense of togetherness is what makes this journey so special. When I look back, I won’t remember just one dish or one challenge."

Also read: Viral video: Anupam Kher is upset with students for abusing PM Narendra Modi, says 'matbhed mein sanskaar na tootein', actor gets brutally trolled

She further added, "I’ll remember the laughter between takes, the support we received from everyone, and the emotions of that final moment when our journey came full circle. This show reminded me that even in a competition, friendship, kindness, and teamwork can become your biggest strengths. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey and made it so unforgettable."