'Late game samjho...': Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig takes sly dig at MC Stan's win | Exclusive

Rapper MC Stan's victory at Bigg Boss 16 has met with mixed reactions. A section of the audience wanted Shiv Thakare as the winner. Many netizens declared Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the real winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. Even former BB16 contestants Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta expressed their disbelief in Altaf Tadavi, aka MC Stan's stint at Bigg Boss 16.

During the Grand Finale night, Gautam and Ankit promoted their upcoming romantic-musical series Junooniyatt with co-star Neha Rana at Salman Khan's show. While speaking to DNA, Gautam shares that just like others, even he was shocked by Priyanka's defeat. "It was shocking for all of us because we were expecting Priyanka. She was trending everywhere, every day." Vig further adds, "After Priyanka, I was expecting Shiv to win." Gautam takes a sly dig at Stan's win by saying, "MC jeete hai... aachi baat hai ki woh jeete hai. Late samaj aaya (game) but aachi baat hai ki samaj aaya. Toh, I think, yehi agli baar logon ki strategy honi chaiye ki 'late game samjho aur trophy le jao' (It's good that MC won, even after understanding the game lately. I think this should be the strategy of people in future, 'understand the dynamics of the game late and take away the trophy')," Ankit smirks hearing Vig.

Priyanka's close friend and Uddariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta reveals that he was 'over-confident' about the former's fate in Bigg Boss. "I never participate in Bigg Boss to win. I wanted to see her win the title. Right from its first day, Priyanka played the game wholeheartedly. She fought for real causes, raised her voice against issues, and remained loyal in friendship." At last, Gautam adds, "Priyanka and Shiv have won hearts, and that's a bigger achievement. Bigg Boss is just a part of the process."

Despite his feelings for Priyanka and Shiv, Gautam is happy for MC Stan and stated that he did a commendable job of surviving in the house for four months. Ankit, Gautam and Neha Rana's show Junooniyatt premieres on February 13, Monday to Thursday at 8.30 PM on Colors.