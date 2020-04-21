Lara Dutta and 'Sairat' actor Rinku Rajguru to make digital debut with 'Hundred'; check out new poster

Lara Dutta is all set to make her digital debut with Hotstar Specials' new show titled Hundred. In the action-comedy series, the actor will be teaming up with Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru. Talking about Hundred, the makers released the synopsis which read as "a story that chronicles the many misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs". The series is directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.

Lara will be seen playing the role of ACP Saumya Shukla and talking about the show, the actor stated, "Hotstar Specials presents HUNDRED is a fun and entertaining story of a dysfunctional Jodi and the chaos that ensues in their lives. The makers have carefully scripted the show to bring alive action and humour in a very entertaining way. One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life!"

While Rinku also said, "It’s been a roller-coaster ride making my digital debut with Hotstar Specials presents HUNDRED – a show that has equal measures of comedy and crime. I portray the character of Netra Patil - a bindaas Marathi mulgi who is trying to live her life to the fullest. What drew me towards the show is the way this character has been moulded – people will see a different side of her in each episode."

Karan Wahi also plays a pivotal role in the show. He also shared his excitement and said, "Hotstar Specials presents HUNDRED is a fantastic story that perfectly combines chaos, crime and comedy; making it a fun watch. It will hopefully give people a hundred reasons to smile and uplift their mood in these unprecedented times - it's just what the doctor ordered!"

Hundred also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande in vital roles. The eight-episode show will be streamed on April 25, 2020.