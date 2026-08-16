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Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL founder breaks silence on reports

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Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL founder breaks silence on reports

Dismissing the reports of him participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, Lalit Modi expressed surprise and wondered how "a completely fabricated story can become news" without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. The show premieres on September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL founder breaks silence on reports
Lalit Modi
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Former Indian Premier League Chairman Lalit Modi has called out reports claiming that he could be a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted contoversial reality show Bigg Boss 20. Calling the reports "fake news", Lalit Modi said he has not been approached for the show and has no intention to participate in it. The reports surfaced in sections of the media and on social media this week, with some accounts claiming that Modi had been approached as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 20. Lalit Modi expressed surprise and wondered how "a completely fabricated story can become news" without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned.

In a post on X, he also said that his lawyers have issued a notice. "FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become "news" without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued the attached notice. Perhaps next time, verify before you publish," Modi wrote.

The notice sent on Lalit Modi's behalf said the reports are "baseless and mischievous" "Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme; no person has been authorised to represent our Client or to hold out on his behalf in respect thereof; and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever," it stated.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. The show's first trailer recently gave viewers a glimpse of a new twist with contestants getting an extra 'jeevan daan' or lifeline. Although the official contestant list is still under wraps, several celebrities are reportedly in the running for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured names include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty.

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