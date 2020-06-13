'Lalbazaar' teaser: Ajay Devgn promises police will restore balance as he sets the tone for cop drama

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn showed his never-ending commitment to the police crime thriller genre as he shared the teaser of Lalbazaar which is all set to premiere on Zee5 on June 19.

Ajay is a major part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with his recurring role as Singham and after tweeting the poster of the original, Ajay has now tweeted the teaser of Lalbazaar. Set in Kolkata, Lalbazaar features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.

In his tweet, Ajay wrote, "Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho, Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police ka hi hoga." In addition to this, he also quoted ZEE5’s post that said, "Yahan belagaam mujrim chalaate hain maut ka karobaar. Jinhe bekhauf police laayegi ghutno par. Jiska naam hai #Lalbazaar #TillTheEndOfCrime Lalbazaar Police aa rahi hai 19th June . Ho jao taiyaar!"

Watch the teaser here.

For the uninformed, the show how lives are affected by the presence of good and evil in society. As the teaser plays, Ajay's voice can be heard in the background saying, "Zindagi aisi kutti cheez hai jisne insan ko bhediya banaya. Us bhediye ne is sheher ko badla aisi jagah mein. Jaha jurm hi sabse bada dhanda hai par sikka yaha sirf kanoon ka chalta hai. Yaha belagaam mujrim chalate hain maut ka karobar. Jinhein bekhauf police lkaegi ghutno pe. Jiska naam hai Lalbazaar."

Sharing his take on playing roles of cops, Ajay, in a recent interview to a publication had said, "I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard work and perseverance that the police force is putting in are highly commendable and they have my utmost respect. While the web series talks about crimes committed and being solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows audiences to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7."