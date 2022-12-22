Lakadbaggha star Riddhi Dogra looks gorgeous in black-white polka dot saree

File Photo

Riddhi Dogra, last night, attended the World premiere of her debut film Lakadbaggha at the 28th edition of the Prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata city. The actress, who never fails to impress her fans with her promotional looks, donned a stylish black-white polka dot saree for the event.

For the unversed, Ridhi Dogra is a well-known name in the television and OTT space and soon she will make her film debut with the action thriller Lakadbaggha. It's a sheer moment of pride for the actress that her first film has got premiered at the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

The release date of Ridhi Dogra's Lakadabaggha was recently announced, and the film will be released on 13th January 2023. Apart from that, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will also be seen in Pitchers Season 2, Asur 2 Jawan, and Tiger 3.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the actress recently talked about the trolls and said, “I don’t take seriously what trolls say, and I didn’t take it that bad back then, because I understand that I’m in the public domain. If they can express themselves, why can’t I? Whatever you think of me, I can’t come to your house and sit you down and ask what the problem is. If you have the right to express yourself, I do too. But once I was finished, I didn’t give it much thought. It is not surprising, the things that happen to everyone every day. Anyone who is in the public eye is vulnerable.”

She further added, “It is not surprising, the things that happen to everyone every day. Anyone who is in the public eye is vulnerable. So, once I posted my feelings, I knew they would also be trashed by the public. And I was fine with it,”