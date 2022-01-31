Netizens criticise Urfi Javed for laughing at ‘gutka lover’ who spitted in public

Urfi Javed often makes headlines because of her weird but bold fashion sense. He knows how to grab the viewer’s attention with her looks, she doesn’t even care about ‘what people say’. Her pictures and videos often go viral on social media.

In a recent viral video, the actress can be seen laughing because of a man who was trying to click a selfie with her. From the video, it seems that the man was chewing Tabacco (gutka). As soon as the video was uploaded, people started targeting her for letting a man spit in public, and laughing at him. In the background of the video, someone can be heard saying ‘ae gutka lover’.

One of the social media users wrote, “Instead of laughing she could have told him don't spoil streets this way.” The second one mentioned, “Isme itna hsne ki kya baat laga deti ek kaan k neeche.” The third one mentioned, “Wth is finding this funny, spitting on roads.”

Watch the video here:

Days ago, Urfi made headlines for sporting a black cut-out dress that was inspired by none other than popular American model Kendall Jenner's old outfit. Urfi was trolled mercilessly for the rip-off ensemble, but nothing could stop the actress from showing off her attire4 and flaunting her svelte body.

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Last month, Urfi opened up about her failed love life and career by saying, " “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously f****d up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

Urfi even added that she has tried to end her life, "The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you .”