Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to go off-air, Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's iconic show will be replaced by spin-off? Channel issues statement

Star Plus has officially dropped a statement, clarifying the rumours of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi going off-air due to the spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

The second season of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhayay's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi is topping the TRP charts, and the series is enjoying a dream run on television. Owing to the popularity of Kyunki, Ekta Kapoor will soon bring a spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which will focus on Vrinda (Tanisha Mehta) and Angad (Rohit Suchanti). Recently, there have been reports that Kyunki will go off-air, and it will be replaced by a spin-off. Owing to the speculations, the channel dropped an official statement, confirming that Tulsi and Mihir Virani aren't going anywhere.

Kyunki to be replaced by Rishton Ke Bhi...

Star Plus issued a statement on their social media against all the media reports that speculated about Kyunki shutting down. The channel confirmed that Kyunki isn't going off-air, and they have not decided on a date to plug the plug. The statement reads, "We have noticed some media reports that are circulating stating that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is shutting down and getting replaced with Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. We would like to state that these reports are baseless; we are not shutting down Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is no end date for the show as yet."

Netizens reaction to Kyunki spin-off

Several netizens have complained that they miss Smriti Irani, and the show feels bland without her. For the unversed, Tulsi has been away from the drama for the past few days. The makers have justified her absence by establishing that Tulsi has gone away to Shanti Niketan for some work. "Without Tulsi, episodes are so bland," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Kyuki rishto ke roop baldalte h ko off air kar do plz." One of the netizens wrote, "Tulsi ke bina maza nahi aata. Boring Riston ke bhi Roop Badalte Hain."