Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii

'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu

BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose 20-25% tariffs, says 'But now...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over his Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor, says, 'He never said...'

Meet Daya Nayak, Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' promoted to ACP rank, he inspired THIS Bollywood film

Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi X review: Emotional fans praise premiere episode

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...

Donald Trump's BIG statement, says US will partner with Israel to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'

Soon after the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, several netizens dropped their thoughts about the premiere episode, welcomed the return of the Viranis with open arms, and went on to call the 'iconic return' of India's beloved show.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 07:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'
Smriti Irani and Ketki Dave in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2

TRENDING NOW

On July 29, 2025, Ekta Kapoor brings back Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and fans of the iconic show couldn't control their emotions. The premiere episode of Season 2 met with favourable response from the masses, hinting at a strong start on the cards. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns after a gap of 17 years, and the first episode of the new season brings back the nostalgia factor in full throttle. Smriti Irani's iconic re-introduction with the Virani parivar leaves netizens in tears, and they went gaga for the premiere episode on X. 

Fans call Tulsi-Mihir Virani's return 'nostalgia pro max' 

A fan shared screenshots from the episode, featuring Smriti and Amar Upadhaya, and wrote, " Kyunki...It's ICONIC all over again! The vibes r unmatched. Welcome back TULSI VIRANI...FAB & FANTASTIC as ever. What a comeback! Stellar cast, powerful start EPISODE 1 hits all the right chords!" Another netizen praised the theme of the new season and wrote, "Such a joy to see the original characters make a return — the essence they bring is unmatched. Angad, Pari, Hrithik's intro stood out, especially with Gayatri highlighting the powerful distinction between "parvarish" and "paidaish" — dialogue that really hits deep." 

Why netizens went emotional after watching Kyunki S2

Several internet users penned down their feelings about how they used to watch the original season with their grandparents, and they missed them dearly while watching the new season's premiere episode. A netizen wrote, "So my mom went emotional as she started missing her mom-in-law / my grandmother, with whom she used to watch this show 25 yrs back as she's not with us anymore."

Another netizen wrote, "Never been an admirer in her political innings.... but @smritiirani, whom I really adore, is back on the TV screen. Missing my Late mother who would be really happy to see her favourite bahu back. Wish the show does really well." Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, daily at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar voter list revision: EC ensures no names will be deleted from Bihar draft roll without due process
Bihar voter list row: EC ensures no names will be deleted from draft roll...
Mock disaster drill in Delhi-NCR: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and others to witness mega-scale drill on...
Mock disaster drill in Delhi-NCR: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, to witness mega drill
This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance
This temple opens only on Nag Panchmi, know reason behind, significance
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40 films that never released, was called ‘unlucky’; he is now...
Meet cricketer's son who became national crush with just one role, signed 40...
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be India’s first...’
Shocking! UP woman pregnant in liver, not uterus, doctor says, ‘this might be In
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE