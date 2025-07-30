Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'

Soon after the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, several netizens dropped their thoughts about the premiere episode, welcomed the return of the Viranis with open arms, and went on to call the 'iconic return' of India's beloved show.

On July 29, 2025, Ekta Kapoor brings back Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and fans of the iconic show couldn't control their emotions. The premiere episode of Season 2 met with favourable response from the masses, hinting at a strong start on the cards. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns after a gap of 17 years, and the first episode of the new season brings back the nostalgia factor in full throttle. Smriti Irani's iconic re-introduction with the Virani parivar leaves netizens in tears, and they went gaga for the premiere episode on X.

Fans call Tulsi-Mihir Virani's return 'nostalgia pro max'

A fan shared screenshots from the episode, featuring Smriti and Amar Upadhaya, and wrote, " Kyunki...It's ICONIC all over again! The vibes r unmatched. Welcome back TULSI VIRANI...FAB & FANTASTIC as ever. What a comeback! Stellar cast, powerful start EPISODE 1 hits all the right chords!" Another netizen praised the theme of the new season and wrote, "Such a joy to see the original characters make a return — the essence they bring is unmatched. Angad, Pari, Hrithik's intro stood out, especially with Gayatri highlighting the powerful distinction between "parvarish" and "paidaish" — dialogue that really hits deep."

Watching, #KyunKiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi.



Omg. All the Mihir, Tulsi flashbacks. Have literally grown up in between these flashbacks.

This show is nostalgia pro max. All the OG cast. — Mini (@MiniForCake) July 29, 2025

Why netizens went emotional after watching Kyunki S2

Several internet users penned down their feelings about how they used to watch the original season with their grandparents, and they missed them dearly while watching the new season's premiere episode. A netizen wrote, "So my mom went emotional as she started missing her mom-in-law / my grandmother, with whom she used to watch this show 25 yrs back as she's not with us anymore."

So my mom went emotional as she started missing her mom-in-law / my grandmother, with whom she used to watch this show 25 yrs back as she's not with us anymore.#kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #KyunkiWatchParty #KSBKBT #smritiirani #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 — (@kshitiz_it_is) July 29, 2025

Never been admirer in her political innings.... but @smritiirani whom I really adore is back on tv screen. Missing my Late mother who would be really happy to see her favourite bahu back. Wish the show does really well #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi pic.twitter.com/ue4AQyTBAf — Ishtdeep Singh (@ishtdeep_) July 29, 2025

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2, daily at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar.