HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi makes a grand return to television after 25 years, and the premiere episode cements the fact that the new season is here to stay.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV
Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

TRENDING NOW

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, India's iconic family drama, returns and the premiere episode cements the fact that it is here to stay. Producer Ekta Kapoor brings back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as beloved Tulsi and Mihir Virani, and nostalgia hits too hard while watching them together. The Second Season started on a high note, bringing back the memorable moments from the early 2000s, and setting up a world that will again put Tulsi to litmus test.

Kyunki Season 2 is one show that I didn't expect, never thought I would want it. But deep down, I've the highest regard for the 2000 show, which has been an integral part of my childhood. The original season started on July 3, 2000, and it was one show my grandmother loved to watch. There is something truly magical about this family drama that pulled me back into watching daily soaps. 

Kyunki S2 starts with the iconic Shanti Niketan, where Tulsi Virani is praying to the huge Tulsi plant, acknowledging the blessings she receives to protect her family from every other obstacle. Then we are introduced to the Virani parivar in the memorable Smriti Irani style. We get to see a few members of the original cast, including Amar Upadhyay, Ketki Dave, Heten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta, along with a new generation of actors portraying the young Virani family members. 

Season 2's first episode is based on the 38th wedding anniversary of Tulsi and Mihir. What makes the premiere episode impactful is the blend of memorable moments from the original show recalled in the episode. We get to see the moments of young Tulsi and Mihir, striving through the toughest phases, together. Yes, the death and return of Mihir is also shown, and you feel nostalgia hitting right into your gut. 

Speaking about performances, Smriti Irani, actress turned politician, makes a valuable return to television.   The innocence, calmness, and character arc of Tulsi are very much retained, and Smriti does a fine job. Amar Upadhaya, the man, has cracked the formula for being forever young. He is slick, dashing, and commands the same screen presence. In fact, he looks more comfortable and confident as Mihir Virani. 

It seems like Ekta Kapoor might bring the glory back to Indian television again. Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, daily at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. 

Rating: 3.5 stars

