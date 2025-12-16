FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya called Pahalgam attack 'conspiracy of Indian government', viral video resurfaces, netizens react: 'This is pure...'

Jaya Bhattacharya, in an old video, slammed the Indian government, and even alleged they for conspiring in the Pahalgam attack. The rant resurfaced on the internet, and netizens are brutally bashing her.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, popularly known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is making headlines again, and that too for an old video. Internet space is a place where, if you have shared something, it can reappear anytime, and can be used against you. Jaya is also facing similar trouble. On X, a video of a furious Jaya has resurfaced, leaving the netizens miffed. In the video, Jaya questioned the Supreme Court and the Indian government over corruption. She even criticised the government and called the Pahalgam attack a 'conspiracy'. The video went viral, and Jaya is receiving harsh comments from netizens. However, let us inform you that it's an old video from August 2025 that got resurfaced. 

What exactly did Jaya Bhattacharya say in the video? 

In August, during the legal controversy regarding stray dog management in Delhi-NCR, a furious Jaya recorded her discontent about the Supreme Court's decision, and said, "Supreme Court ke kandhe par bandook rakh kar shikaar kiya ja raha hai. Bataiye humein, sarkaar kis ke saath vyapaar kar rahi hai?"

Jaya further called out the security lapse during the Pahalgam attack and called it the government's conspiracy. "Jitni security aapne sadak ke kutton ke support mein protest karne wale logon ke liye Delhi mein laga rakhi hai, agar utni hi security wahan laga di hoti jahan logon se unka naam poochh kar maara gaya, toh woh log is tarah nahi maare jaate. Ya phir kya yeh bhi ek saazish ka hissa hai? Jawaab dijiye." 

Watch the viral clip.

Internet loses its cool over Jaya's old video

Actress and animal lover Jaya's viewpoints have resurfaced after months, and netizens are trolling her. "This is pure unemployment talking. The frustration is obvious. When nalle Bollywoodiyas go jobless, bitterness replaces talent. Maybe an employment scheme is needed so washed-out actors stop venting their failures in public," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "When Bollywood celebrities speak only when 'paisa milta hai '... It's an acting audition + attention seeking. But her dialogues seem pretty illogical. Who must have written them?" On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein

Here's the original post of Jaya Bhattacharya

About the stray dog controversy 

In August 2025, a major controversy erupted in Delhi-NCR after a Supreme Court bench initially ordered the blanket removal of all stray dogs to shelters, banning their return to the streets. This sparked a national outcry from animal rights groups, who argued the directive violated the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and was logistically impossible. Within two weeks, a larger bench stayed this order, reinstating the "sterilise and release" policy while mandating that municipal authorities create designated feeding zones to balance public safety with animal welfare.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
